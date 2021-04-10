Foreign envoys praise Turkey's efforts to fight virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Communications Directorate on April 8 posted online interviews on Turkey’s fight against coronavirus, with the ambassadors of five different countries praising Turkey’s efforts.

All the interviews can be viewed on the directorate’s YouTube channel, said Fahrettin Altun, the directorate’s head.

Dominick Chilcott, the British ambassador to Ankara, said that the figures in Turkey were fine compared to other countries in terms of the number of people who died, were treated in hospital, and those who recovered.

Australia's ambassador to Ankara, Marc Innes-Brown, called Turkey's fight against the epidemic very effective.

Italy's ambassador to Ankara, Massimo Gaiani, also said that Turkey is doing a good job with a strong healthcare system with well-trained doctors and nurses.

Sirus Seccad Gazi, Pakistan’s ambassador to Ankara, said that the Turkish government and public responded to COVID-19 by using all the forces at their disposal in a very mature and well-planned manner.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Ankara, Hazar Ibrahim, stressed that Turkey immediately began fighting under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from day one of the outbreak.

He said Turkey is one of the best states in the fight against COVID-19.

Since its vaccination campaign for the virus began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered over 18.33 million coronavirus vaccine jabs nationwide, according to official figures.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey recently announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.