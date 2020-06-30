Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's gross external debt stock reached $431 billion at the end of March, the country’s Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on June 30.



The March figure was 56.9% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), the ministry said in a statement.



The country's net foreign debt hit $256.5 billion as of March 31, accounting for 33.8% of its GDP.



Treasury-guaranteed foreign debt stock totaled $14.2 billion as of end-March, the data showed.



EU-defined general government debt stock was some 1.55 trillion Turkish liras ($235 billion), or 35.1% of GDP at the end of March.



The public net debt stock reached 782.2 billion Turkish liras ($118 billion) in the same period.



