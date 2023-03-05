Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.

The automaker announced that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup, the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and the Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans.

To help increase production, Ford last year said it would add a third shift and 1,100 jobs at its full-size van plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, and another 3,200 jobs related to building the F-150 Lightning which is made in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford will also hire an unspecified number of new workers this year at plants in Cuautitlan and Hermosillo, Mexico, where the Mach-E, Maverick and Bronco Sport are made, according to spokesman Said Deep. Production line speeds will increase shortly to raise output, with more workers coming later, he said.

For more than two years, U.S. auto sales have been depressed largely due to a shortage of computer chips during the coronavirus pandemic. But the chip shortage is easing and automakers like Ford are starting to increase production and build supplies on dealer lots.

Overall in the U.S., auto sales fell almost 8 percent last year to just under 14 million, with Ford’s dropping just over 2 percent, according to Autodata Corp. But in February, overall industry sales rose 9.5 percent over the same month a year ago, according to LMC Automotive, which sees sales increasing to 15 million this year. Ford sales were up almost 22 percent in February.

Economy, US,

TÜRKIYE Ankara works hard to extend grain deal: FM

Ankara works hard to extend grain deal: FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara works hard to extend grain deal: FM

    Ankara works hard to extend grain deal: FM

  2. Almost one month passes since devastating earthquakes

    Almost one month passes since devastating earthquakes

  3. In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil

    In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil

  4. Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

    Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

  5. ‘People’s alliance focused on earthquake relief not political plays’: Erdoğan

    ‘People’s alliance focused on earthquake relief not political plays’: Erdoğan
Recommended
In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil

In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil
Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve
Gender equality reforms slow, says World Bank

Gender equality reforms slow, says World Bank
China invests $1.9 bn in top chipmaker

China invests $1.9 bn in top chipmaker
Fed signals more rate hikes on ‘too hot’ data

Fed signals more rate hikes on ‘too hot’ data
Banga looks to more private sector financing

Banga looks to more private sector financing
WORLD Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Students and rail workers were preparing to rally in Athens on Sunday in the latest expression of grief and anger at Greece's worst rail disaster, which killed at least 57 people.

ECONOMY In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil

In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil

Modern Texas was built on oil, and its production has long been a source of immense pride. But now, areas that moved to the steady rhythm of oil derricks for more than a century are making the state a national leader in wind and solar energy.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.