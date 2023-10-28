Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

DETROIT
Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

Ford has said the need to retore manufacturing operations outweighed the additional costs to sweeten a labor contract to end a strike that has cost it some $1.3 billion.

"The important thing for us was to get back to work and get the factories running again," said Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler on Oct. 26, a day after the company announced a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers to end the nearly six-week strike.

Ford was the first of Detroit's "Big Three" to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW, with both General Motors and Stellantis still facing a stoppage.

The agreement, which includes a 25 percent wage increase for hourly employees, followed a UAW walkout that took down three key company plants responsible for many of Ford's most profitable vehicles.

The UAW agreement must be approved by rank-and-file workers in a vote.

Lawlers's remarks came as Ford reported third quarter profits of $1.2 billion, translating into a per share results that missed analyst estimates.

Revenues rose 10 percent to $43. 8 billion.

One factor in the disappointing earnings was a $100 million hit from a strike begun near the end of the quarter.

The profit impact will be much greater in the fourth quarter, where the bulk of the 80,000 vehicles lost to the strike was felt, according to Lawler.

Ford withdrew its 2023 full-year earnings forecast due to the strike.

The company isn't sure how quickly it will be able to ramp back up the struck plants. Lawler cited the risk of "obsolescence" and difficulties with suppliers, who may need to hire new staff.

"There's a tremendous amount of work and uncertainty ahead of us," Lawler said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane
LATEST NEWS

  1. Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

    Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

  2. Eni profits slump on lower prices

    Eni profits slump on lower prices

  3. Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

    Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

  4. Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

    Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

  5. Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary

    Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary
Recommended
Hotel occupancy rate at 69 percent in September

Hotel occupancy rate at 69 percent in September
Türkiye-Germany trade volume set to top $50 billion

Türkiye-Germany trade volume set to top $50 billion
Some 10,000 rental homes to be built in Istanbul

Some 10,000 rental homes to be built in Istanbul
Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon
Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy

Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
Eni profits slump on lower prices

Eni profits slump on lower prices
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Eni profits slump on lower prices

Eni profits slump on lower prices

Italian energy giant Eni said on Oct. 27 its net profit fell 67 percent to 1.91 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023, hit by falling oil and gas prices.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.