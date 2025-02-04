Forbes lists 10 uncharted museums in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The renowned global media company Forbes has revealed a list consisting of 10 overlooked, lesser-known museums across Türkiye, highlighting the country’s wealth of cultural treasures.

One of the most striking on the list is Baksı Museum in the province of Bayburt. Perched on a hill overlooking the Çoruh River, the museum brings together modern Turkish art and traditional crafts.

Another historical gem is the New Troy Museum in the northwestern city of Çanakkale, housing artifacts from the ancient city of Troy and bringing thousands of years of history to life.

For cinema enthusiasts, the Istanbul Cinema Museum inside the historic Atlas Cinema provides an immersive experience, allowing them to discover the evolution of Turkish cinema and engage with interactive exhibits.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Ankara’s CerModern exhibits “the most interesting contemporary art collection,” according to Forbes, displaying an impressive collection of Turkish and European modern art.

Shifting to a more industrial theme, the Çamlık Selçuk Railway Museum in the western city of İzmir showcases 33 historic locomotives, including the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s private carriage.

Another listed gem is the Chez Galip Hair Museum in the picturesque Cappadocia region, where over 16,000 locks of women’s hair are displayed — an unusual collection that has even earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Sakıp Sabancı Museum, set in a waterfront mansion in Istanbul, presents a prestigious collection of Ottoman paintings, Islamic calligraphy and historical artifacts.

Meanwhile, Gaziantep’s Zeugma Mosaic Museum preserves breathtaking Roman and Greek mosaics rescued from the ancient city of Zeugma.

Venturing back to Bayburt, the Kenan Yavuz Ethnographic Museum provides a deep dive into Anatolian rural life, displaying traditional farming tools, wooden chests and equestrian gear.

Housed in a 15th-century bathhouse near Ankara, the Turkish Hammam Museum ranks tenth on the list, emphasizing customs and even featuring a shop selling modern hammam essentials.