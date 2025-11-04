Foot-in-mouth disease outbreak under control, says ministry

Foot-in-mouth disease outbreak under control, says ministry

ANKARA
Foot-in-mouth disease outbreak under control, says ministry

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced that the recent outbreak of foot-in-mouth disease (FMD), identified as the SAT-1 strain, is under control.

In a written statement, the ministry said the spread of the disease, which started around June and caused brief closure of livestock markets, has been largely contained through intensive vaccination, quarantine measures and field inspections nationwide, noting that the vaccination rate has reached 92 percent.

All cattle across Türkiye have completed the first round of vaccination, with the second phase now underway. Samples continue to be collected regularly, and the genetic structure of the virus is being closely monitored.

That ministry also stated that legal action has been initiated against individuals sharing false claims on social media alleging that vaccines caused illness in animals. It emphasized that all measures under the Emergency Action Plan are being carried out meticulously by veterinary health teams.

Türkiye remains in coordination with the World Health Organization for Animal Health and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization to share technical information and updates.

food in mouth,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

    Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

  2. Director portrays world through children’s eyes

    Director portrays world through children’s eyes

  3. Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

    Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

  4. Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

    Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

  5. Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

    Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
Recommended
World’s only Kasnak oak forest under strict protection in Isparta

World’s only Kasnak oak forest under strict protection in Isparta
Restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki to reopen on Nov 10

Restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki to reopen on Nov 10
Fidan visits Finland with focus on bilateral ties, NATO cooperation

Fidan visits Finland with focus on bilateral ties, NATO cooperation
Türkiye rejects EU commission report as biased and counterproductive

Türkiye rejects EU commission report as 'biased' and counterproductive
Turkish-Armenian normalization process on the right path: Pashinyan

Turkish-Armenian normalization process on the right path: Pashinyan
Öcalan issues new statement on peace bid

Öcalan issues new statement on peace bid
Bahçeli says release of Demirtaş beneficial for Türkiye

Bahçeli says release of Demirtaş 'beneficial for Türkiye'
WORLD NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday and Democrats won two key state governor races as US voters delivered an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of 2026's midterms.
ECONOMY Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has expressed confidence that the country is firmly on track to reach its year-end tourism revenue target of $64 billion.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿