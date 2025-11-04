Foot-in-mouth disease outbreak under control, says ministry

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced that the recent outbreak of foot-in-mouth disease (FMD), identified as the SAT-1 strain, is under control.

In a written statement, the ministry said the spread of the disease, which started around June and caused brief closure of livestock markets, has been largely contained through intensive vaccination, quarantine measures and field inspections nationwide, noting that the vaccination rate has reached 92 percent.

All cattle across Türkiye have completed the first round of vaccination, with the second phase now underway. Samples continue to be collected regularly, and the genetic structure of the virus is being closely monitored.

That ministry also stated that legal action has been initiated against individuals sharing false claims on social media alleging that vaccines caused illness in animals. It emphasized that all measures under the Emergency Action Plan are being carried out meticulously by veterinary health teams.

Türkiye remains in coordination with the World Health Organization for Animal Health and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization to share technical information and updates.