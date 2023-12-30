Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized

ISPARTA

More than a hundred students residing in a state dormitory in western Isparta city have been rushed to hospitals on suspicion of food poisoning on Dec. 28.

The affected students complained of nausea and vomiting after partaking in a dinner comprising dried beans, rice and tres leches cake. Multitudes of health teams descended upon the dormitory in the Yalvaç district following reports.

The ailing students were transported to a state hospital as suspicions of food poisoning loomed large. Reports suggest that the health conditions of the students are not deemed serious.

The incident echoes a similar occurrence last week in northeastern Kars city, where 80 students from a state dormitory were hospitalized due to food poisoning. A significant number of students complained of abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea, prompting them to seek medical attention at the state hospital in the Kağızman district.

While some of the affected students have been discharged following medical treatment, health teams are diligently investigating the cause of the outbreak. Samples from the meals served at the dormitory have been meticulously collected for examination.