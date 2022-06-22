Food firms eye larger share in US market

  • June 22 2022 07:00:00

Food firms eye larger share in US market

İZMİR
Food firms eye larger share in US market

Turkish food companies, seeking to increase their exports to the U.S to $2 billion in four years, made a strong presence at New York Summer Fancy Food Show.

Some 30 companies from Türkiye attended the fair, which took place between June 12 and June 14. The local industry now aims to increase its exports to the U.S, which surpassed the $1 billion threshold for the first time last year.

“The U.S.’ food imports grew to $175 billion last year, while the Turkish food industry’s exports to this country stood over $1 billion. We aim to increase exports to the U.S to $2 billion in the next four years,” said Jak Eskinazi from the Aegean Exporters’ Associations (EİB).

He noted that Trade Ministry and six exporters’ associations, operating under the EİB, have been conducting the Turquality project in the U.S. to promote Turkish food products since 2019.

“As part of the project, the Turkish Tastes Reference Cookbook was launched at the food fair,” Eskinazi said, adding that the book was prepared in cooperation with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and the Nevada Restaurant Association (NvRA)

The New York Summer Fancy Food Show, which returned this year after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, hosted around 2,400 participants from 21 countries, he said.

Participants showed strong interest in a wide range of Turkish products displayed at the event, such as dried foods, canned foods, olives and olive oil, pasta products, cheese, ice cream and desserts, said Hayrettin Uçak from the EİB.

At the booths, foods prepared according to the recipes in the Turkish Tastes Reference Cookbook were served to visitors, Uçak added.

Izmir, TURKEY, company , US, Marketing,

TURKEY İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93

İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

    Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

  2. Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

    Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

  3. Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

    Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

    Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

  5. Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM

    Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM
Recommended
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case

Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair

Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair
Over 1,000 cruise ships to visit Turkish ports this year

Over 1,000 cruise ships to visit Turkish ports this year
Consumer confidence declines in June

Consumer confidence declines in June
Countires reverting to coal

Countires reverting to coal
WORLD Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected move, the Central Bank decided to keep its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14 percent on June 23. 
SPORTS 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

Some 350 athletes from 16 countries will strike out in the 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Open Water Swim Event, also known as “one race in two countries.”