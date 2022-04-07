Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

  • April 07 2022 07:00:00

Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

ISTANBUL
Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

The dense fog that enveloped Istanbul yesterday disrupted daily life in Turkey’s most populated city, reducing the viewing distance to just 5 meters from time to time.

Even though the weather condition has created an opportunity for photographers to take unique pictures of the city under fog, the interruption of land and sea transportation caused minor disturbances throughout the city.

Long vehicle queues were seen from time to time due to the decrease in visibility caused by fog that was effective on Istanbul’s Asian side, the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge and the Maltepe and Kartal sections of the D-100 highway.

The Bosphorus was closed to marine traffic due to adverse weather conditions, and Istanbul Sea Buses (İDO) suspended several ferry services in the Marmara Sea, including Bursa-Armutlu and Yenikapı-Kadıköy lines.

Later in the day, the fog appeared to be gradually clearing up.

WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  2. Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

    Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

  3. Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

    Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

  4. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  5. Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

    Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha
Recommended
Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting

Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting
Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year

Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year
‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple

‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple
Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces
Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year
Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines
WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.