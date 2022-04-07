Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

ISTANBUL

The dense fog that enveloped Istanbul yesterday disrupted daily life in Turkey’s most populated city, reducing the viewing distance to just 5 meters from time to time.

Even though the weather condition has created an opportunity for photographers to take unique pictures of the city under fog, the interruption of land and sea transportation caused minor disturbances throughout the city.

Long vehicle queues were seen from time to time due to the decrease in visibility caused by fog that was effective on Istanbul’s Asian side, the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge and the Maltepe and Kartal sections of the D-100 highway.

The Bosphorus was closed to marine traffic due to adverse weather conditions, and Istanbul Sea Buses (İDO) suspended several ferry services in the Marmara Sea, including Bursa-Armutlu and Yenikapı-Kadıköy lines.

Later in the day, the fog appeared to be gradually clearing up.