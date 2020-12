Fog covers Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul awakes to the day in haze as a thick layer of early-morning fog covers the city on Dec 4. Creating some spectacular views, the fog blankets over the three bridges on the Bosphorus Strait.

