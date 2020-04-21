Focus on foreign policy intact: Turkish communications director

  • April 21 2020 09:38:06

Focus on foreign policy intact: Turkish communications director

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Focus on foreign policy intact: Turkish communications director

Turkey's focus on foreign policy matters continues in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's communication director said late on April 21.

“Our government continues to be focused on the coronavirus challenge at home and abroad but we are also working on foreign policy matters such as those in Syria, Libya & the Aegean Sea. As President Erdoğan indicated, the Syrian regime is trying to take advantage of the situation,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

Altun stressed Turkey stands by the March 5 agreement with Russia and is determined not to allow the Syrian regime's aggression in Idlib despite provocations.

He added that Turkey will continue to abide by the agreement with Libya.

"President Erdoğan made it clear that the international community must support the legitimate Libyan government. Their recent advances against the putschist Haftar forces show that Turkey’s support is paying off,” he said.

He added that not only rogue regimes and putschist forces are trying to take advantage of the unprecedented circumstances which have risen due to the pandemic, but also YPG/PKK terrorists have upped the ante against Turkey.

But Turkey will continue its operations unbated, he said.

Speaking of efforts to counter the outbreak, Altun said Turkey has increased its hospital bed capacity and smoothed out its supply chain.
He also said that Turkish civil servants are on the frontline distributing necessary items to those in need.

“Turkey has increased its daily testing to around 40,000/day. There are encouraging signs (decreasing infection rate, increasing recoveries, plateauing of numbers of ICU patients and deaths) that we are ‘flattening the curve’,” he added.

Turkey is distributing masks free of charge and has no shortage of medicines or respirators so far, Altun said.

“Under our President Erdoğan’s instruction, our bio-science and manufacturing companies have come together to produce 5,000 respirators by the end of May,” he said.

He said that Turkey will implement a 4-day curfew in 31 major cities starting April 23, in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Altun stated that by increasing these stringent measures during the month of Ramadan, the government is hoping to get back on its feet after the Eid holiday.

“President Erdoğan ordered a large-scale effort to bring back our expatriates from around the world on the condition that they agree to a 14-day quarantine. Around 25,000 Turkish citizens will be able to return to Turkey for the month of Ramadan,” the country's communication director said.



diplomacy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

    Turkey to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus

Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus
Erdoğan, Abe discuss COVID-19 cooperation

Erdoğan, Abe discuss COVID-19 cooperation
Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts against virus

Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts against virus
Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity

Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity
Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

WORLD Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.46 trillion Turkish liras (around $223 billion) at the end of March, according to official figures released on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.