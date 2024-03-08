FM urges US to cut ties with PKK during Washington visit

WASHINGTON

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, pressing the United States to sever its connections with the PKK and its affiliates.

In the meeting on March 7, Fidan underscored Türkiye's commitment to combating terrorist organizations in Syria, urging the U.S. to "act with the spirit of alliance," according to diplomatic sources.

Ankara has long voiced objections to Washington's collaboration with the YPG in the fight against ISIL. The PKK/YPG is listed as a terrorist organization both by Türkiye and the United States.

Additionally, the importance of maintaining political stability in Iraq and combating terrorist entities operating within its borders were highlighted during the meeting, the sources said.

Talks also centered on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the necessity of bolstering humanitarian aid to the region. The parties reviewed the latest developments in ongoing negotiations.

Furthermore, Fidan emphasized the imperative of ending the conflict in Ukraine, advocating for a resolution that upholds the country's territorial and political integrity.

Addressing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Fidan voiced support for progress in the region.

During his visit to Washington to attend the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism, Fidan also conferred with U.S. Senate's foreign relations committee head Benjamin Cardin and some other senators.

According to Ankara, Fidan's visit aims to outline a roadmap for future collaboration between the two countries.

Anticipated discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later in the day were expected to bring Washington's support for the YPG to the forefront. Additionally, Fidan was due to address Türkiye's request to rejoin the F-35 joint strike fighter program, from which it was expelled in 2019 following its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

In January, then the third-highest ranking U.S. diplomat, Victoria Nuland, and White House spokesman John Kirby suggested that Ankara's return to the F-35 program could be possible if concerns regarding the S-400 were addressed.

Türkiye has recently moved closer to acquiring a fleet of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. as the draft offer and acceptance letters were officially received.

The finalized deal, valued at $23 billion, will see Türkiye acquiring 40 new F-16s alongside upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet, following the recent approval from the U.S. Congress.

The Biden administration's notification came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed off on Sweden's accession to NATO – a development that caps off more than a year of negotiations.