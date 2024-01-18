FM says Turkish-Japanese university set to open this year

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University (TJU) is set to commence operations later this year.

"This university, which will be a sign of our cooperation in the field of education, will also enable our cooperation with Japan to diversify," Fidan said during a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart, Kamikawa Yoko, in the capital Ankara.

The announcement followed bilateral and delegation talks at the ministry on Jan. 16.

The two nations elevated their relations to the level of a strategic partnership in 2013, Fidan noted, adding that this year will mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In light of this significant milestone, he announced a series of cultural, academic and economic events throughout the year, with the festivities also coinciding with the establishment of the joint university.

The TJU, situated near Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul's Pendik district, was officially announced on Oct. 3, 2016, in the Official Gazette. Notably, the university was granted exemption from higher education laws.

Japan's top diplomat, meanwhile, echoed Fidan's sentiments, expressing commitment to "further developing relations with Türkiye, a strategic partner." Yoko emphasized the substantial progress achieved during the meeting, indicating a positive trajectory for the future of Turkish-Japanese cooperation.

