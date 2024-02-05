FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised concerns over biased treatment towards Israel in global discourse, accusing the country of pursuing territorial expansion rather than genuine security measures.

Fidan condemned the Israeli bombardment that has led to civilian casualties and exacerbated the dire living conditions of more than 2 million people facing starvation and epidemics.

"You do not allow aid to enter. You bomb the aid that enters outside your control. You are destroying the infrastructure where these people live. You are removing their access to water, electricity and communication," he said during a broadcast on private television A Haber on Feb. 4. "These people are hostages in your hands."

The minister criticized the international community for "prioritizing Israel's security" over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Palestine.

"Israel is not after security. Israel is after more land," he asserted, calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state as a means to ensure stability in the region.

Highlighting Türkiye's efforts to broker peace, Fidan said the country stands ready to facilitate a ceasefire and has engaged in intelligence and diplomatic talks with relevant parties.

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Fidan cautioned against the risks of further destabilization in the region. He criticized the U.S. for "playing with fire," warning of the potential consequences of unchecked escalation.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing normalization process between Türkiye and Egypt, Fidan revealed discussions about the latter's potential purchase of drones.

The Turkish top diplomat emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two nations in "addressing regional challenges," including the Palestinian issue and security matters in the Mediterranean.

"The process of normalizing our relations with Egypt is largely complete," he stated, underscoring the desire to increase Turkish investments in Egypt and strengthen the ties between the two nations.

"We view Egypt as a brother and friend, and we seek to enhance cooperation in various sectors," Fidan stated.