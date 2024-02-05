FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

ANKARA
FM says Israel seeks more land not security

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised concerns over biased treatment towards Israel in global discourse, accusing the country of pursuing territorial expansion rather than genuine security measures.

Fidan condemned the Israeli bombardment that has led to civilian casualties and exacerbated the dire living conditions of more than 2 million people facing starvation and epidemics.

"You do not allow aid to enter. You bomb the aid that enters outside your control. You are destroying the infrastructure where these people live. You are removing their access to water, electricity and communication," he said during a broadcast on private television A Haber on Feb. 4. "These people are hostages in your hands."

The minister criticized the international community for "prioritizing Israel's security" over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Palestine.

"Israel is not after security. Israel is after more land," he asserted, calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state as a means to ensure stability in the region.

Highlighting Türkiye's efforts to broker peace, Fidan said the country stands ready to facilitate a ceasefire and has engaged in intelligence and diplomatic talks with relevant parties.

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Fidan cautioned against the risks of further destabilization in the region. He criticized the U.S. for "playing with fire," warning of the potential consequences of unchecked escalation.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing normalization process between Türkiye and Egypt, Fidan revealed discussions about the latter's potential purchase of drones.

The Turkish top diplomat emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two nations in "addressing regional challenges," including the Palestinian issue and security matters in the Mediterranean.

"The process of normalizing our relations with Egypt is largely complete," he stated, underscoring the desire to increase Turkish investments in Egypt and strengthen the ties between the two nations.

"We view Egypt as a brother and friend, and we seek to enhance cooperation in various sectors," Fidan stated.

Gaza violence, post war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
LATEST NEWS

  1. S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

    S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

  2. FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

    FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

  3. Message in the air: Food for the souls

    Message in the air: Food for the souls

  4. Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

    Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

  5. Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw

    Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw
Recommended
Fast-track visa for Greek islands to boost ties with Türkiye: Senior Greek diplomat

Fast-track visa for Greek islands to boost ties with Türkiye: Senior Greek diplomat
Türkiye’s intel chief meet Hamas leader amid calls for ceasefire

Türkiye’s intel chief meet Hamas leader amid calls for ceasefire
Erdoğan, Kristersson discuss anti-terror mechanisms, bilateral ties

Erdoğan, Kristersson discuss anti-terror mechanisms, bilateral ties

Erdoğan set to host Putin, meet Egypts el-Sissi, reports say

Erdoğan set to host Putin, meet Egypt's el-Sissi, reports say
Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks
US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources
WORLD Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires climbed to at least 112 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighborhoods.
ECONOMY S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

A South Korean court acquitted Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong on Monday of a raft of crimes linked to a controversial 2015 merger, Lee's lawyers said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿