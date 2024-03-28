FM links PKK attacks in Europe to Türkiye's strategy

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has attributed PKK's recent attacks on Turkish communities in Europe to what he described as Türkiye's efforts to corner the organization.

"At this point, thank God, we do not leave room for terrorist groups, we do not let them breathe, we do not let them open their eyes," Fidan said during a gathering in Istanbul late on March 27.

Fidan's remarks followed a series of incidents targeting Turkish interests abroad. Most notably, on March 26, supporters of the PKK launched an attack on the consulate general in Germany's Hannover.

A group of PKK sympathizers attempted to break the consulate's glass entrance. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Additionally, clashes erupted between PKK supporters and Turkish communities in Belgium, while a Turkish civil society association in France was also targeted.

Highlighting the repercussions of Türkiye's actions against terrorism, Fidan emphasized that terrorist organizations become increasingly cornered within Türkiye, they resort to targeting countries that have historically tolerated them.

"The more we attack, the more the PKK gets cornered. The more it gets cornered, the more it terrorizes the countries that have tolerated them for years," Fidan remarked.

The Turkish top diplomat warned neighboring and allied countries about the potential consequences of harboring these organizations. Allowing and tolerating such groups within their territories could eventually lead to trouble for those nations as well, he added.