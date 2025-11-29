FM Fidan to visit Iran for bilateral, regional talks

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Iran on Sunday for a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key regional issues, ministry sources said on Saturday.

Fidan is expected to meet with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials during his visit.

Talks will focus on enhancing the institutional structure of bilateral relations under the High-Level Cooperation Council, which was established in 2014.

Fidan will also review preparations for the ninth council meeting to be held under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The discussions are expected to highlight the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation on security and counterterrorism, as well as accelerating infrastructure projects for border trade centers and regional connectivity.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to call for increased joint efforts to achieve the target of $30 billion in bilateral trade and emphasize the importance of maintaining dialogue between the two countries to promote regional stability.

He will reiterate Türkiye’s support for a peaceful resolution to Iran’s nuclear program and underline that Israel’s aggressive policies continue to obstruct stability in the region, the sources noted.

Fidan is further expected to stress the importance of Syria’s stability for the broader region, discuss the UN Security Council’s recent resolution on Gaza, the preservation of the current ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as well as the reconstruction efforts in the enclave.

He is also expected to stress the need for a just and lasting resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy, and call for continued efforts to maintain peace in the South Caucasus.

Discussions are also likely to include recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

