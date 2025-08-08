FM Fidan reaffirms support for Syrian people’s will

DAMASCUS
 Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Ankara will continue to stand by the Syrian people and support their legitimate aspirations and will.

“During each of my visits, I personally observe the progress Syria has made in many areas,” Fidan said on X about his visit to Syria, noting that this was his third visit to Damascus in the nine months since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

He said that under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Ahmad al‑Sharaa, “we are determined to deepen cooperation in all areas.”

In his meeting with Sharaa, Fidan said they discussed a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, transportation, and energy.

 Türkiye stands with Syria in its fight against terrorist organizations

Fidan said they evaluated steps that could be taken at the bilateral and regional levels for Syria’s reconstruction.

“We especially focused on security issues and concentrated on internal and external threats to Syria’s sovereignty and political unity,” he said, adding that “as Türkiye, we'll continue to support Syria in its fight against terrorist organizations.”

Fidan also reiterated that Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the Syrian government in assuming responsibilities related to the management and security of camps in northeastern Syria.

He added that Israeli activities targeting Syria were also discussed in the meetings.

The foreign minister said the Syrian people want to seize a historic opportunity to build a better future and highlighted that the Syrian government is simultaneously confronting many challenges to make the country safer, stable, and prosperous.

Fidan emphasized the importance of international support, particularly from the US and European countries, to overcome these challenges.

“Israel is pursuing a policy that destabilizes our region,” he said, noting that preventing this is a “shared responsibility of the international community.”

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a "serious blow" to the ongoing negotiations and a "clear violation" of the March 10 agreement.
Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: "We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
