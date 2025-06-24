FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

In a phone call, the two foreign ministers reviewed regional developments and efforts to reduce hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Fidan decried the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza and condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide, the sources said.

Both reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution as the only viable path for resolving the Israel-Palestine issue.

They also discussed bilateral political and economic ties, expressing a mutual commitment to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment.