FM Fidan, British foreign secretary discuss Israel-Iran conflict

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said on June 15.

Fidan expressed concern that developments could escalate into a larger crisis. He emphasized the need to increase diplomatic efforts to end the conflict immediately and return to nuclear negotiations without delay, the sources said.

The conversation came amid rising tensions following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities last week that killed top military commanders and scientists.

Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks targeting multiple areas across Israel, causing casualties and damaging buildings.

Meanwhile, Fidan is set to attend a South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit in Albania on June 16.

The summit, organized under the theme "promoting stability and prosperity through regional cooperation and EU integration," was attended by state heads and foreign ministers from the 13 participating countries as well as representatives from the European Union.

Its declaration was expected to address the importance of regional cooperation and ownership in promoting sustainable development, security, stability and prosperity.

The declaration is also expected to note Türkiye's efforts for the end of the war in Ukraine and express satisfaction with these efforts.

During the talks, Fidan was anticipated to call on the international community to support the establishment of a fair and lasting peace in the face of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

He was also set to say Israel's recent attacks on Iran threaten stability in the Middle East and global peace.

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
