FM Çavuşoğlu urges joint effort against extremism in Europe

  • February 01 2020 11:51:48

FM Çavuşoğlu urges joint effort against extremism in Europe

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
FM Çavuşoğlu urges joint effort against extremism in Europe

Alamy Photo

Turkish foreign minister on Jan. 31 called for a joint effort to ward off extremist ideas in Europe.

"We should fight against these extremist ideas no matter in which country they are. Our common values will continue to wear off if we do not challenge movements that are racist and hate everybody except themselves," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Sofia, Bulgaria's capital.

His remarks came in a news conference alongside his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva, in the wake of a racist attack of independent Greek member of European Parliament (EP) against Turkish flag.

Ankara blasts Greek MEP for ripping Turkish flag at plenary
Ankara blasts Greek MEP for ripping Turkish flag at plenary

Addressing the EP on Jan. 29, Ioannis Lagos tore up a paper Turkish flag after blaming Turkey for illegal migration flow into Greece.

Lagos is one of the most prominent figures of the far-right racist Golden Dawn party.

He was found guilty last year of attacking a community center in Athens which was hosting asylum seekers.

“These racists are also anti-Semitic. They also hate people of other ethnic backgrounds. If we cannot prevent this today, it will be a disaster for the future of Europe,” said Çavuşoğlu.

European Parliament President David Sassoli began sanction procedures against Lagos for ripping apart a Turkish flag, the institution's spokeswoman Delphine Colard told Anadolu Agency on Jan. 30.

The host official Zakharieva, for her part, said: "It is absolutely unacceptable to abuse and humiliate national symbols."

Bilateral relations between Turkey, Bulgaria

Çavuşoğlu also praised Bulgaria's role in Turkey's EU process.

"We are aware of the positive role Bulgaria plays within the EU. We are especially pleased with the attitude Bulgaria adopts towards Turkey. For us, Bulgaria's term presidency in 2018 was the most active period of the EU," he said.

On the bilateral relations, Zakharieva stressed the the friendly and permanent cooperation between the two countries.

“I am very pleased that this friendship and partnership are improving day by day. … Turkey is a NATO ally and neighbor of us, and one of the most important economic partners of us,” she said.

She also said Turkey is a significant partner of Bulgaria in counter-terrorism and illegal migration, and they discussed the cooperation in these areas in Jan. 31's meeting.

Commenting on a letter he sent to the EU leaders recommending them to review their enlargement policies, Çavuşoğlu said: "Although we are not a member today, we are part of Europe. The security, stability and development of Europe are important for us."

Çavuşoğlu on Jan. 27 wrote a letter to officials in Europe on the EU's new enlargement policy.

Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy
Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy

The letter was sent to EU high representative Josep Borrell, Oliver Varhelyi, commissioner for European neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations, and Gordan Grlic-Radman, Croatia's minister of foreign and European affairs.

Croatia holds the presidency of the EU Council until July 2020.

In the letter, Çavuşoğlu stressed the importance of conducting the expansion process in a credible, sustainable, fair and flexible manner, highlighting Turkey's accession process to the EU.

The letter drew attention to the importance of the method that is followed during the accession negotiations to the EU and the regional and global role that the EU wants to play in the future.

extremism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  2. Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

    Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

  3. Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

    Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

  4. Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

    Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

  5. Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU

    Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU
Recommended
Turkey, Lithuania set $1 billion trade volume target

Turkey, Lithuania set $1 billion trade volume target
Erdoğan, Abbas speak over phone

Erdoğan, Abbas speak over phone
Turkey welcomes further developing relations with UK after Brexit

Turkey welcomes further developing relations with UK after Brexit
State of emergency body concludes 80 pct of appeals

State of emergency body concludes 80 pct of appeals
Two earthquakes strike eastern Turkey

Two earthquakes strike eastern Turkey
Turkish plane leaves China with evacuees

Turkish plane leaves China with evacuees
WORLD Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 1, in a lengthy speech delivered at an Arab League meeting in Egypt's capital that denounced a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China has put in orders for a total of 200 million protective face masks from Turkish medical firms over the past 10 days, as the country wrestles an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-1 on Jan. 31 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.