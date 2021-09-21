FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with counterparts in New York

  • September 21 2021 09:26:00

FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with counterparts in New York

NEW YORK
FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with counterparts in New York

Turkey's foreign minister on Sept. 20 held separate meetings with his Colombian, Venezuelan, Bahraini counterparts in New York.

Meeting with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the two countries will finalize agreements to encourage trade and investment.

"We will increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, and irregular migration," he said on Twitter.

Following his meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia, Çavuşoğlu said that the trade volume between the two countries doubled despite the pandemic and stressed that they will continue the momentum.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and underlined the positive developments between the two countries.

"Will build on the positive momentum we have recently reached in our relations. Wish to further develop our cooperation especially in tourism and health," he said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu also posted photos from the meetings on Twitter.

U.N.,

ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

    Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

  2. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  3. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  4. Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

    Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

  5. Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York

    Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York
Recommended
Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey

Russian elections in Crimea have no ‘legal validity’ for Turkey
Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university

Ankara condemns shooting incident at Russian university
Turkey wants to see self-sufficient Northern Cyprus: VP

Turkey wants to see 'self-sufficient' Northern Cyprus: VP
Russia preparing for Turkish presidents visit: Peskov

Russia preparing for Turkish president's visit: Peskov
Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York

Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York
Turkey blasts provocative Greek move in its maritime territory

Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory
WORLD Sudan thwarts attempted coup, situation under control, army says

Sudan thwarts attempted coup, situation under control, army says

Sudanese authorities have foiled an attempted coup, the army said on Sept. 21, warding off a challenge to a civilian-military council that has run the country since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.   
ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey’s biggest aero event kicks off in Istanbul

Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology gathering and the world’s second-biggest aviation event, kicked off on Sept. 21 in Istanbul.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.