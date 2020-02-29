FM Çavuşoğlu discuss Idlib with European counterparts

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish foreign minister on Feb. 28 held phone conversations with top European diplomats in the wake of the escalation of tensions after a Syrian regime attack killed 33 Turkish soldiers on Feb. 27 night.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with French, Spanish, Dutch, Hungarian, Estonian and Ukrainian foreign ministers and the EU foreign policy chief via phone.

The foreign ministers offered condolences to the Turkish nation and families of the martyrs.

In a Twitter post, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the de-escalation remains key to effectively address challenges on ground.

"Human suffering and loss of life need to stop," he said.

Stressing the relationships between the EU and Turkey, he said Turkey remains committed to the joint EU-Turkey Statement on refugees.

