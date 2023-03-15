Floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces

ŞANLIURFA
Floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake, killing at least five people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said Wednesday. A number of other people were reported missing.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adıyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, Gov. Numan Hatipoğlu said. Four people were missing.

Four other people were killed and two firefighters were reported missing from the floods in neighboring Şanlıurfa province, Gov. Salih Ayhan told.

Television footage from Şanlıurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars.

Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in Şanıiurfa where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital.

 

