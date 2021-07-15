Flooding in Turkey's Black Sea coast kills two, three missing

  • July 15 2021 10:04:00

RİZE
At least two people were killed and three others are missing on July 14 after flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain hit Turkey's Black Sea region.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the downpour hit the northeastern Rize province Wednesday afternoon and following landslides caused heavy damage in some areas, with a building destroyed in the Muradiye village.

A body was recovered from the building wreckage and search and rescue operations are ongoing to find three missing people, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told the reporters early Thursday.

Soylu arrived at the scene along with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu and Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum for inspection.

There are two people trapped under the debris, Soylu added.

Meanwhile, another person was found death in the Güneysu district later on Thursday during the search and rescue efforts.

Around 5 million Turkish liras ($582,000) will be sent to the region to help its recovery.

The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan applicants for special immigration visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the U.S. government as translators and in other roles.

Newly printed 200 Turkish lira and 10 Turkish lira banknotes will go into circulation on July 16, ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, said an official announcement.
Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 