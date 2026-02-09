Flooding hits northwestern Türkiye as Meriç River overflows

EDİRNE

Triggered by torrential rains and dam releases in neighboring Bulgaria, the northwestern province of Edirne’s Meriç River has surged past its banks, swallowing vast tracts of farmland and leaving the city’s agricultural heartland submerged.

According to local authorities, the river’s flow rate rose sharply from 384 cubic meters per second to approximately 1,213 cubic meters per second.

The overflow occurred near the area known as the NATO Bridge, where water spread across surrounding fields. Livestock at nearby farms were evacuated at the last moment using tractors, preventing further losses.

Authorities issued an “orange alert,” a high-level warning signaling a heightened state of readiness against an imminent flood threat, due to the rising water levels.

Meanwhile, the Arda River reached a red alert level of 778 cubic meters per second at Bulgaria’s Ivaylovgrad section, while the Tunca River’s flow was measured at 15 cubic meters per second.

Despite the overflow, the Edirne Governor’s Office stated that there is no immediate flood risk for residential areas.

In a written statement, officials said that the increase in water levels caused by snowmelt and controlled dam discharges in Bulgaria is being closely monitored through real-time, 24-hour tracking systems.

Authorities from both countries remain in constant contact.

Gendarmerie units have taken security measures in the affected areas, and the Turkish State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) teams continue to monitor the situation.

In a separate incident, sudden and intense rainfall caused flash flooding in the southern city of Hatay.

Floodwaters rapidly filled streets and roads. Several people were trapped inside their vehicles and were rescued by municipal teams using heavy machinery.

In a neighborhood, floodwaters entered single-story homes, while landslides were reported in some areas.

A livestock shelter was also inundated, and many small animals were swept away by the flood.

Emergency response teams remained in the region as cleanup and damage assessment efforts continued on Feb. 7.