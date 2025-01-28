Flood of Palestinians return to north Gaza after hostage breakthrough

GAZA CITY

Palestinians return to northern Gaza, amid destroyed buildings, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to return for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025

Masses of displaced Palestinians streamed into the north of war-ravaged Gaza on Monday after Israel and Hamas reached a deal for the release of another six hostages.

Also on Monday, the Israeli government said eight of the hostages held in Gaza who were due for release in the truce's first phase are dead.

The fragile ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is intended to bring an end to more than 15 months of war that began with Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel had prevented Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the truce, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said late Sunday they would be allowed to pass after a new agreement was reached.

Hamas had said blocking the returns amounted to a truce violation.

A sea of humanity moved through the now-open Netzarim Corridor into the north, watched over by Israeli tanks. Some pulled carts weighed down with mattresses and other essentials. Others carried what belongings they could.

Late Monday the Hamas government in Gaza said "more than 300,000 displaced" had returned during the day "to the governorates of the north", an area of Gaza severely battered by the war.

After reaching the area, men embraced each other.

"Welcome to Gaza," read a newly-erected banner hanging above a dirt road in front of a collapsed building in Gaza City.

"This is the happiest day of my life," said Lamees al-Iwady, a 22-year-old who returned to Gaza City after being displaced several times.

"I feel as though my soul and life have returned to me," she said. "We will rebuild our homes, even if it's with mud and sand."

With the joy of return came shock at the extent of destruction wrought by more than a year of war.

According to the Hamas-run government's media office, 135,000 tents and caravans are needed in Gaza City and the north to shelter returning families.

Still, Hamas called the return "a victory" for Palestinians that "signals the failure and defeat of the plans for occupation and displacement".

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump floated an idea to "clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt, drawing condemnation from regional leaders.

The president on Saturday floated the idea to "clean out" Gaza after more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site."

Asked about those comments, Trump told reporters Monday evening on Air Force One he would "like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence so much."

"You know, when you look at the Gaza Strip, it's been hell for so many years... there's always been violence associated with it," he said.

When pressed on what that would mean for a two-state solution, he said he would be meeting with Netanyahu "in the not too distant future."

"He's coming here to meet with me," he said.

Trump has also held talks in recent days with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who have historically opposed displacing Palestinians.

"I wish he would take some," Trump said of al-Sisi. "We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us."

"As they say, it's a rough neighborhood, but I think he would do it, and I think the king of Jordan would do it too," he added.

President Mahmud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, issued a "strong rejection and condemnation of any projects" aimed at displacing Palestinians from Gaza, his office said.

Dark memories

For Palestinians, any attempt to move them from Gaza would evoke dark memories of what the Arab world calls the "Nakba", or catastrophe — the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.

"We say to Trump and the whole world: we will not leave Palestine or Gaza, no matter what happens," said displaced Gaza resident Rashad al-Naji.

Moving Gaza's inhabitants — who number 2.4 million — could be done "temporarily or could be long term", Trump said on Saturday.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called Trump's suggestion "a great idea".

The Arab League warned against "attempts to uproot the Palestinian people from their land", and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi issued a "firm" rejection of Palestinian displacement.

"Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians," Safadi said.

Egypt's foreign ministry said it rejected any infringement of Palestinians' "inalienable rights".

Visibly distraught

Israel had said it would prevent Palestinians' passage to the north until the release of Arbel Yehud, a civilian woman hostage who it maintained should have been freed on Saturday.

But Netanyahu's office later said a deal had been reached for the release of three hostages on Thursday, including Yehud, as well as another three on Saturday.

Hamas confirmed the agreement in its own statement Monday.

Later, another Gaza militant group, Islamic Jihad, released video footage of a visibly distressed Yehud.

She called on Netanyahu to do everything in his power to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

In southern Gaza, the European Union agreed on Monday to restart a monitoring mission at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Italy said the main aim "is to coordinate and facilitate the daily transit of up to 300 wounded and sick".

During the first phase of the truce which began on January 19, 33 hostages are supposed to be freed in staggered releases over six weeks in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by the Israelis.

The second such swap, on Saturday, saw four Israeli women hostages, all soldiers, exchanged for 200 prisoners, all Palestinians except for one Jordanian.

On Monday, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said eight of the hostages due for release in the first phase are dead.

"The families have been informed of the situation of their relatives," he said, without disclosing their names.