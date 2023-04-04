Flood, landslide risk increased, expert gives critical warning

TRABZON

In the eastern Black Sea region, the instability in the precipitations caused by global warming leads to soil movements, and sudden and localized precipitation brings the danger of floods and landslides, an expert has warned.

Snowfall has been effective in the high parts of the eastern Black Sea region in recent months, where sudden heavy rainfalls have caused floods and landslides resulting in loss of life and property. Rockfalls have also increased in recent days in the region because of these irregular weather conditions.

Geological Engineer Prof. Dr. Hakan Ersoy, a member of Karadeniz Technical University (KTÜ) Landslide Application and Research Center (UYGAR), stated that their biggest fear is that drought will be followed by heavy rains, especially after the spring months, in May and June and beyond. In this sense, people should take precautions.

Ersoy said that the country does not experience four seasons anymore, spring only goes for a month then summer and winter follow on the rest of the year, due to climate change.

As the drought is so severe, Ersoy added that they are predicting that the extreme precipitation could happen a little bit earlier, reiterating the recommendation to plant deep-rooted trees on agricultural lands.