Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

  • June 22 2020 08:43:00

BURSA- Anadolu Agency
At least five people in northwestern Turkey’s Bursa province have died in floods caused by heavy rains, officials said early on June 22.

According to information obtained from the teams taking part in search and rescue operations, three of four missing people have been found dead.

Late on June 21, Yakup Canbolat, the governor of Bursa province, said that according to an initial assessment, two people had died and four were missing in the floods.

The floods occurred in Kestel district, which has paralyzed life in the rural neighborhoods of Dudaklı, Narlıdere, Aksu and Kayacık.

Intensive search and rescue operations are being carried out in flood-hit areas by 257 personnel, including 134 gendarmeries.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has arrived in Kestel at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s instructions to inspect the area.

According to his initial assessment, Soylu said the incident is far above the seasonal norms.

He said for now, the only thing the rescue team can do is locate those missing.

