Flood-hit areas in Turkey's Black Sea Region declared 'disaster areas'

ANKARA

The residential areas hit by floods in the Black Sea provinces of Rize, Artvin and Düzce have been declared “disaster areas” by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 26.

In a video message he shared on social media, Erdoğan stated that they continued to take all necessary steps to eliminate the destruction caused by the flood and to heal the wounds.

“The areas affected by the flood are declared by AFAD as Disaster Area Affecting General Life,” Erdoğan said, thanking all relevant institutions and employees who contributed to the effort.

He also noted that support would be provided to cover workplace and vehicle damages in regions declared disaster areas and efforts would be made to postpone their debts.

Expressing his good wishes to citizens, especially those in the disaster areas, Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded ones.

Last week, around 200 people were evacuated due to flooding in the northeastern province of Artvin after the Arhavi River overflowed following heavy rain.

A few days before the disaster in Artvin, at least seven people died while one went missing in the neighboring province of Rize due to flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain.

Meanwhile, AFAD issued new warnings for five provinces in the eastern Black Sea region.

In particular, parts of the Trabzon, Rize and Artvin provinces will witness heavy rainfall that could reach up to 150 kilograms per square meter.