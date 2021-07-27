Couple saved by hanging rope amid flood in Black Sea region

  July 27 2021

ARTVİN
A video footage that has recently come to light showed a couple being saved by a hanging rope from a flood in the Black Sea province of Artvin on July 22.

Triggered by heavy rain, floods have devastated the city’s Arhavi district and filled the Töngel family’s house, which was in the basement of a building, with water and mud.

At risk of being drowned, the couple wanted to open the door and escape, but a pileup of mud did not allow them to do so.

Then the couple headed to the windows to run away.

The footage shows their upstairs neighbors lending a helping hand to the couple by hanging down a rope.

Using the rope, Mustafa Töngel climbed up to the balcony of the first floor. Then he pulled his wife, Fatma Töngel, with the same rope.

“We thought we were going to die. We said goodbyes to each other just before using the rope,” the husband said.

“This is the second flood we witnessed. Then, we saved our lives again with the help of neighbors,” the woman said.

