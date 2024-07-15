Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

AYDIN
Firefighters are battling day and night to extinguish the fire that broke out at a paper mill in the western province of Aydın on July 12.

The fire started at the Kipaş Paper Factory in the Söke Organized Industrial Zone. Although the firefighting teams managed to bring the flames under control on the first day, the fire flared up again because of the wind, encircling the whole building.

Teams from 23 of the country’s 81 provinces are struggling to put out the flames, which have spread to an area of about 100,000 square meters due to the wind.

A total of 290 personnel, including teams from the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), are collaborating to bring the situation under control. They are supported by 80 fire engines, sprinklers and 54 construction machines.

Teams reportedly continue their extinguishing efforts around the clock, employing both land and aerial operations during the day and land vehicles at night.

Meanwhile, the roofs of the factories in the industrial zone are being continuously sprayed with water in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading there.

While ashes covered the district and its surroundings, the intensifying fire caused significant financial damage in the area, according to local media reports.

