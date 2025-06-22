Flag carrier Turkish Airlines eyes stake in Air Europa

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has stated that non-binding discussions are being held to assess the investment opportunity in Air Europa and explore potential partnership synergies.

The flag carrier issued a statement to Borsa Istanbul in response to media reports suggesting that Turkish Airlines is in discussions to acquire shares in Spain-based Air Europa Holding S.L.U. ('Air Europa').

“Our Company continuously evaluates growth opportunities to strengthen its position in the global aviation industry and enhance its competitiveness in the market,” said the filing with the stock exchange.

In this context, it is holding non-binding discussions for Air Europe, the company added.

Turkish Airlines is renowned for connecting more countries than any other airline in the world.

In line with the board of directors' resolution dated May 29, the disclosure of this non-binding offer has been postponed, considering the current stage of the process, the uncertainties involved and the potential impact on investors' decision-making, the statement explained.

“This decision aims to protect our company's legitimate interests and prevent any negative impact on the process. Additionally, the board concluded that this postponement does not pose a risk of misleading investors and implemented the necessary measures to ensure the confidentiality of the information during the postponement period,” it furthered.