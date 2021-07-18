Five PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security sources

  • July 18 2021 09:47:55

Five PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security sources

ANKARA
Five PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security sources

Five more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey as result of persuasion efforts by security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on July 17. 

The ministry said the terrorists surrendered after fleeing the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie teams, bringing the number of terrorists who have surrendered through persuasion this year alone to 107.

The surrendered terrorists joined the PKK between 2009 and 2015 and were active in Iraq, Iran, and Syria, the statement added.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK – battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces’ successful operations – has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

terrorism,

ARTS & LIFE Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits

Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits
MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

    Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

  2. President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

    President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Flood-struck areas of Black Sea region to be declared disaster area

    Flood-struck areas of Black Sea region to be declared disaster area

  4. Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey

    Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey

  5. Turkey launches comparative Turkovac-CoronoVac vaccine trials

    Turkey launches comparative Turkovac-CoronoVac vaccine trials
Recommended
Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace
President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus
Turkey remembers diplomat killed in northern Iraq attack

Turkey remembers diplomat killed in northern Iraq attack
Turkey gives over half a million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours

Turkey gives over half a million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey

Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey
Communications head blasts EU court ruling on Muslim womens rights

Communications head blasts EU court ruling on Muslim women's rights

WORLD Who’s who on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight

Who’s who on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight

Blue Origin’s maiden crewed flight on Tuesday involves four people who will cross the Karman line, which separates Earth’s atmosphere from space, for the very first time.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

The Turkish Trade Ministry on July 16 released its detailed plan to adapt with the European Green Deal standards in its economic activity, particularly the exporting sectors.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16. 