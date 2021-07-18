Five PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security sources

ANKARA

Five more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey as result of persuasion efforts by security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on July 17.

The ministry said the terrorists surrendered after fleeing the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie teams, bringing the number of terrorists who have surrendered through persuasion this year alone to 107.

The surrendered terrorists joined the PKK between 2009 and 2015 and were active in Iraq, Iran, and Syria, the statement added.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK – battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces’ successful operations – has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.