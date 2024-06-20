Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Five PKK members neutralized in northern Iraq

Five PKK members have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry reported on June 20.

The incident took place in the Hakurk and Qandil regions of Iraq, as well as Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said in a statement.

The Claw operations initiated in April 2022 are a series of Turkish counterterrorism efforts aimed at eliminating PKK hideouts in Iraq's northern regions near the border.

"Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively!" read the statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

It frequently uses bases in northern Iraq and Syria to conduct cross-border attacks on Türkiye.

turkish forces, pkk terrorists,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Five PKK members neutralized in northern Iraq

Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

    Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

  2. 36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

    36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

  3. AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'

    AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'

  4. Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

    Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

  5. Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts

    Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts
Recommended
36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday
AKPs stray dog bill has to include euthanasia clause

AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'
Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts

Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts
Plagiarism detection alone insufficient for cheating accusation, court says

Plagiarism detection alone insufficient for cheating accusation, court says
Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones
WORLD Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

Fears of a regional war rose Thursday after Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement said none of Israel would be spared in a full-blown conflict, and Israel said it had approved plans for a Lebanon offensive.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence deteriorates in June, show TÜİK data

Consumer confidence deteriorates in June, show TÜİK data

Consumer morale declined for the first time since February in June as households’ expectations for the general economic outlook and their financial situation deteriorated.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿