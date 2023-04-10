Five alliances enter May 14 polls, while 13 political parties run on their own

ANKARA

A total of 13 out of 26 political parties that submitted their parliamentary candidate lists to the Supreme Election Board (YSK) will enter May 14 elections on their own, while 13 others will run under alliances.

Some political parties decided to enter the elections with five separate different alliances, namely; “Republic,” “Nation,” “Ata,” “Labor and Freedom” and “Socialist Power Union.”

In this context, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Great Union Party (BBP) and New Welfare Party are participating in the elections under the “People’s Alliance.”

Four parties under the People’s Alliance will enter the elections with their own logo. However, the candidates of the Democratic Left Party (DSP) and Hüda-Par, which support the People’s Alliance, were included in the AKP’s lists in the election. These two parties will not be on the ballot.

CHP and İYİ Party run with logos on ballots

The Nation Alliance was formed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), and Democrat Party (DP).

The parliamentary candidates of the DP, the DEVA, the Future Party and the Felicity Party within the alliance were included in the CHP lists. Therefore, four parties did not submit any temporary parliamentary candidate list to the YSK. Since those who do not submit a list of deputy candidates, will be removed from the ballot, only the logos of the CHP and İYİ Party will be included in the Nation Alliance ballot.

The Green Left Party (YSP), the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) and the Labor Party (EMEP) had also submitted the protocol to the YSK, which included the decision to participate in the election under the name “Labor and Freedom Alliance.” However, with its petition dated April 1, EMEP decided to withdraw from the alliance. The Labor and Freedom Alliance will continue with the Green Left Party and TİP. Five of the six parties in the Labor and Freedom Alliance will enter the elections from the YSP, while the TİP will run the elections with its own list in 49 provinces.

HDP will not be on ballots

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is still in the process of the lawsuit filed in the Constitutional Court, announced that it will enter the elections from the Green Left Party lists. The HDP, which petitioned the YSK in this context, will not be on the ballot.

Some MPs, including HDP Diyarbakır Deputy Garo Paylan and Ankara Deputy Filiz Kerestecioğlu, were not nominated due to the party’s two-term rule. Some lawmakers were also not included in the list due to the risk of political ban. Because a possible political ban decision by the Constitutional Court will cause the elected deputies to lose their parliamentary membership.

The YSK had determined that 36 political parties were eligible to participate, and 26 of them submitted their candidate lists to the YSK on April 9. The Board started to examine the temporary candidate lists, afterwards, the political parties must complete the deficiencies in their candidate lists by April 14, and then the ballots will be finalized.