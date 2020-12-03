Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

  • December 03 2020 10:26:00

Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

NEW YORK- The Associated Press
Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five people were charged Dec. 2 in what authorities called a “birth tourism” scheme that arranged for pregnant Turkish women to give birth in New York to get more than 100 children U.S. citizenship and take advantage of public health care.

The defendants obtained fraudulent tourist and business visas for some of their clients to enter the U.S. and stay in “birth houses” on Long Island before giving birth and returning to Turkey with their newborns, federal prosecutors said.
The ring used social media to promote its services on sites with titles that translated into English as, “My baby should be born in America” and “Giving Birth in America,” the papers say. Charges reached $7,500 or more for each woman.

Between January 2017 and September, the scheme “facilitated the births of approximately 119 Turkish children, who now hold birthright United States citizenship,” court papers say.

The defendants, the papers add, “foisted the costs of the births on the taxpaying public” by illegally obtaining more than $2.1 million in Medicaid coverage to pay for prenatal and child delivery costs.

An indictment named Ibrihim Aksakal and Sarah Kaplan as the alleged ringleaders. They and three other defendants were to be arraigned later Wednesday. The status of a sixth person charged in the case as an unnamed co-conspirator was unclear.

Aksakal’s attorney declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with Kaplan’s lawyer.

Earlier this year, the White House imposed new visa rules aimed at restricting birth tourism, a particular grievance of President Donald Trump. Under the rules, pregnant applicants are supposed to be barred tourist visas unless they can prove they must come to the U.S. to give birth for medical reasons and they have money to pay for it.


US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

    Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

  2. MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

    MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

  3. Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

    Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

    Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

  5. Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister

    Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister
Recommended
Britain okays vaccine as global virus death toll nears 1.5 million

Britain okays vaccine as global virus death toll nears 1.5 million
Reviving diplomacy, Biden seeks Iran talks after rejoining deal

Reviving diplomacy, Biden seeks Iran talks after rejoining deal
2020 one of three hottest years ever recorded: UN

2020 one of three hottest years ever recorded: UN
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from next week

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from 'next week'    
Iran’s parliament approves bill to stop nuclear inspections

Iran’s parliament approves bill to stop nuclear inspections
Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters

Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters
WORLD Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five people were charged Dec. 2 in what authorities called a “birth tourism” scheme that arranged for pregnant Turkish women to give birth in New York to get more than 100 children U.S. citizenship and take advantage of public health care.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey posted a 14.03% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 3. 
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League over Dec. 2's 4-3 loss against Germany's RB Leipzig in Istanbul.