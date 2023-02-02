Fishermen hope to catch plenty of anchovy with cold weather

Following the weather returning to seasonal normal in the last few days, fishermen have started to stare at the sea again, hoping that there will be plenty of anchovy besides bonito with the cold weather.

Fishermen who could not find what they hoped for in the sea for a while due to the hot weather, expect a considerable increase in fish they hunt.

Expressing that that they have fished mostly bonito since the beginning of the season, fishermen stated that anchovies will fill the nets with the cold air.

Fisherman Kenan Balcı, founder of the Turkish Sea Creatures Museum in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district, offered bonito to his visitors for free.

After the treat, it was seen that the customers bought bonito at a price of 70 Turkish Liras per kilogram.

Stating that bonito is more delicious than other fish, Balcı said, “We prepare bonito as skewers, chops, steaks and serve it to our customers as cooked.”

“The weather has started to cool down, I hope we can hunt anchovy and other species of fish as well. We have been hoping for the weather to get colder for three days, but it still did not snow,” Balcı noted.

