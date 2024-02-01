Fish species declining as Black Sea gets warmer

Fish species declining as Black Sea gets warmer

TRABZON
Fish species declining as Black Sea gets warmer

With temperatures in the Black Sea increasing due to climate change, the population of fish species, especially anchovies, is declining.

Fish species, whose periodic growth, reproduction and development processes are under threat, tend to migrate towards the south when there is not enough cooling in the sea.

“Changes in water temperature have a significant impact on the behavior of fish and other living things. As the temperature rises, fish are not seen in the expected location. This does not mean that there are no fish, but that the fish move to water at a temperature suitable for them,” Professor Dr. Coşkun Erüz.

Noting that there has been a serious decrease in the species that can be fished in the Black Sea, Erüz said, "Mediterranean species, which have a high tolerance to salinity due to warming and can live in low salinity, are entering the Black Sea with the event we call 'Mediterraneanization.' We usually call these organisms invasive species, and they start to replace native species."

"In addition to climate change, there are serious and large declines in the amount of fish due to overfishing and pollution. While we were talking about 160 species of fish in the Black Sea, today there are only four to five species that can be fished. This is an indication of a serious decline in fish stocks in the Black Sea due to climatic change, pollution and overfishing, but the biggest impact of this is due to human-caused pollution," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

    Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

  2. EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

    EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

  3. Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

    Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

  4. US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

    US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

  5. Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

    Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek
Recommended
Free-flow tolling on TEM link roads in Istanbul

Free-flow tolling on TEM link roads in Istanbul
Turkish scientists start 8th Antarctic expedition

Turkish scientists start 8th Antarctic expedition
Language requirements spark debate among tourist guides

Language requirements spark debate among tourist guides
Claims of coastal fishing in Bosphorus spark debate

Claims of coastal fishing in Bosphorus spark debate
Woman divorces husband over poor hygiene

Woman divorces husband over 'poor hygiene'

Two people taking selfies fall from city walls

Two people taking selfies fall from city walls
WORLD EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal on Feb. 1 to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
ECONOMY Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

The economic program the government is implementing is working and yielding results, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, noting that the monthly inflation is declining.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿