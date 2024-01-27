First Turkish female judge of ECHR passes away at 66

ISTANBUL

Prof. Dr. Ayşe Işıl Karakaş, the first Turkish female judge to serve at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), passed away at the age of 66 on Jan. 24. Karakaş, who held the position at the ECHR from 2008 to 2019, has proudly represented Türkiye.

Breaking barriers as the inaugural female Turkish judge at the ECHR, Karakaş also had a notable career in academia. In addition to her judicial responsibilities, she served as an academician during her distinguished career.

Karakaş' passing marks the end of an era, as she leaves behind a legacy of pioneering achievement and dedication to justice. The ECHR and the legal community mourn the loss of a trailblazer who significantly contributed to the promotion of human rights through her tenure on the bench.

This news comes as a moment of reflection on the strides made in promoting diversity within international judicial systems, as Karakaş will be remembered not only for her legal expertise but also for breaking gender barriers and paving the way for future generations of female jurists.