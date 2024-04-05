First Roman-era sarcophagus found in Diyarbakır

DIYARBAKIR

For the first time in its 12,000-year history, Diyarbakır, a city in southeastern Türkiye known for its UNESCO-listed ancient walls, has revealed a Roman-era sarcophagus during excavation works.

This find marks the city's first discovery of a sarcophagus, amidst ongoing restoration efforts to repair parts of the 5,000-year-old fortifications damaged over time. The significant discovery occurred between the 75th tower of the city walls' fourth section and the Saint George Church, areas steeped in rich historical layers.

Measuring over 2 meters long and standing 82 centimeters high, the sarcophagus is unique in its construction from a single piece of limestone, topped with two lids. The presence of a “Maltese Cross” further highlights its craftsmanship encircling the body, hinting at significant historical and religious implications. After careful extraction, the artifact has been displayed in a museum garden where experts from the Diyarbakır Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory have commenced detailed studies.

The sarcophagus is currently undergoing further analysis to learn more about the remains it houses. Studies in Gaziantep regarding the bones' origins and the individual's gender are anticipated to yield results.