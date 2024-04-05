First Roman-era sarcophagus found in Diyarbakır

First Roman-era sarcophagus found in Diyarbakır

DIYARBAKIR
First Roman-era sarcophagus found in Diyarbakır

For the first time in its 12,000-year history, Diyarbakır, a city in southeastern Türkiye known for its UNESCO-listed ancient walls, has revealed a Roman-era sarcophagus during excavation works.

This find marks the city's first discovery of a sarcophagus, amidst ongoing restoration efforts to repair parts of the 5,000-year-old fortifications damaged over time. The significant discovery occurred between the 75th tower of the city walls' fourth section and the Saint George Church, areas steeped in rich historical layers.

Measuring over 2 meters long and standing 82 centimeters high, the sarcophagus is unique in its construction from a single piece of limestone, topped with two lids. The presence of a “Maltese Cross” further highlights its craftsmanship encircling the body, hinting at significant historical and religious implications. After careful extraction, the artifact has been displayed in a museum garden where experts from the Diyarbakır Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory have commenced detailed studies.

The sarcophagus is currently undergoing further analysis to learn more about the remains it houses. Studies in Gaziantep regarding the bones' origins and the individual's gender are anticipated to yield results.

Roman era, found, Diyarbakir ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

    Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

  2. Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

    Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

  3. Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

    Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

  4. UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

    UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

  5. Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

    Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members
Recommended
Court cancels beach projects in ancient Lycian city

Court cancels beach projects in ancient Lycian city
Ministry recycles 66,000 tons of paper from old textbooks in 5 years

Ministry recycles 66,000 tons of paper from old textbooks in 5 years
Turkish shoemaker scales tiny designs to 2 milimeters

Turkish shoemaker scales tiny designs to 2 milimeters
Turkish cinemas hit record-low attendance with 100,254 viewers

Turkish cinemas hit record-low attendance with 100,254 viewers
Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours
Landmarks illuminated for Autism Awareness

Landmarks illuminated for Autism Awareness

WORLD Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine said Friday it had destroyed at least six Russian military planes at an airbase in the southern Rostov region in a barrage of overnight drone attacks.

ECONOMY Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Türkiye’s current account deficit this year will be significantly lower than the initially forecast, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿