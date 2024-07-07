First necropol without rock-carved graves found in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

An unprecedented archaeological discovery of a necropolis, unlike the distinctive rock-craved graves, has been uncovered in Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s most important tourism centers.

The excavations in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir initiated two years ago following the region’s open-air museum’s road to traffic after suspicions by archaeologists of possible new findings in the area.

“We came across various findings exactly as we predicted in the excavations. The cellar, kitchen and workshop areas of the Balkonlu Church located just above Tokalı Church, were uncovered,” Cappadocia site head Birol İnceciköz stated.

“Currently, in front of the Tokalı Church, we found a necropolis.”

The road connecting the towns of Ortahisar and Göreme, built in 1956, was closed two years ago when a new road was commissioned. Excavation works, which began on the old road, continue with consultation from the Art History Department of Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University.

“We know scientifically that the archaeological sites yield larger areas. We will reveal the area of Göreme Open Air Museum in a larger area and present it to visitors as an archaeopark,” İnceciköz said.

The excavation project is a part of the “heritage for the future” initiative, which includes the excavation in front of the Göreme Open Air Museum and the ancient city of Sobessos in Ürgüp.

The efforts aim to expand cultural investments and archaeological excavations using tourism revenue.

The project plans to open an area in Göreme in 2025 and expand further in 2026. Additionally, Cappadocia authorities are actively combatting illegal construction in the region, having eliminated nearly 500 illegal structures to date.

The removal of makeshift structures in the Ezentepe area, a key tourist location, has begun.

İnceciköz highlighted the importance of preserving the region’s natural landscape and stated, “This region is very important. We are fighting against the elements that cause irreversible damage. Among our determinations, we identified 600 illegal structures. We have notified all relevant parties and have removed the first stage of these within the last 15 days.”