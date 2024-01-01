First lady continues pioneering role in Zero Waste Project in 2023

ANKARA

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has actively pursued both domestic and international efforts in 2023 for the Zero Waste Project aimed at reducing Türkiye’s waste burden.

Playing a leading role in the declaration of March 30 as “International Zero Waste Day” by a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 2022, the first lady addressed the U.N. General Assembly in the first event marking the day in 2023.

In her address, she reiterated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's words, "The world is larger than five, and a fairer world is possible.”

As the first Turkish first lady to address the U.N. General Assembly, she also assumed the chairmanship of the Zero Waste Advisory Board proposed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. She presided over the online introductory meeting held on July 27, 2023, for the three-year term of the board.

In this meeting, Emine Erdoğan issued a global call for the Zero Waste Movement, emphasizing, "Rather than cleaning up, we should prioritize not polluting and promote a lifestyle that does not generate waste worldwide."

During the first official meeting of the board held face-to-face on Nov. 1, 2023, at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul, Emine Erdoğan suggested working towards organizing a global Zero Waste Awards to reward successful zero waste stories through board collaboration. She highlighted that these awards would not only showcase existing success stories to the world but also contribute significantly to the emergence of new initiatives.

Under Emine Erdoğan's leadership, an event titled "Towards the Global Zero Waste Movement" also took place in September at the Turkish House in New York.