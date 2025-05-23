First lady calls for stronger family values at International Family Forum gala

ANKARA
 First Lady Emine Erdoğan attended the gala dinner of the International Family Forum on Thursday, calling for global unity to protect traditional family values and drawing attention to the destruction of families in Gaza since October 2023.

Speaking at the event, which was hosted by the Ministry of Family and Social Services, Erdoğan warned against narratives that delay marriage or discourage childbirth.

“An aged and isolated world must not be humanity’s destiny,” Erdoğan said.

She emphasized that the family is a universal institution and a sacred pillar in all cultures and religions.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, she said: “Over 2,000 Palestinian families have been wiped out since Oct. 7, 2023. Around 5,000 families have only one surviving member. All that remains of them are photos of them smiling at a world that has not heard their calls for help.”

Fifteen country representatives attending the forum signed the “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration,” which was initially introduced at the U.N. General Assembly in 2023, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as its first signatory.

The first lady underlined the urgency of preserving family traditions, saying that “strong families bring about resilient societies.”

She also noted that 2025 was declared the “Year of the Family” in Türkiye, with broad initiatives planned to strengthen family ties.

The forum also featured the presentation of symbolic family tree artwork and concluded with Erdoğan greeting media representatives.


