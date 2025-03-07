First Friday of Ramadan sees tight security, restrictions at Al-Aqsa

First Friday of Ramadan sees tight security, restrictions at Al-Aqsa

JERUSALEM
First Friday of Ramadan sees tight security, restrictions at Al-Aqsa

Israel will allow some Muslims over 50 and their children from the occupied West Bank to visit Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Fridays during Ramadan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has announced.

The statement said that the government has adopted a security recommendation to allow only a limited number of worshippers from the West Bank to enter the mosque starting on March 7, following the same mechanism used last year.

Under the new restrictions, only men over the age of 55, women over 50 and children under 12 will be permitted to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs," the statement added. March 7 marks the first of the Muslim fasting month.

Ahead of prayer, Israeli forces reinforced their presence at checkpoints in the occupied West Bank leading to Jerusalem, thoroughly inspecting Palestinian IDs and denying entry to many on the grounds of lacking special permits.

Israel deployed around 3,000 personnel, including Border Police officers, in Jerusalem on March 7, the police said.

Security in Jerusalem has been tightened to “prevent attempts by hostile elements to exploit the days of the Ramadan month for incitement, disorder, terrorism or any form of violence,” the police added.

This year, Ramadan coincides with a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which has largely halted fighting after a devastating war and discussion on the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory.

The Muslim world will be asked to throw its weight behind an Arab counter-plan to U.S. President Donald Trump's widely condemned proposal to take over war-torn Gaza at an emergency meeting on March 7.

Foreign ministers from the 57-member Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will meet at its headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, three days after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's alternative plan for Gaza.

Al Aqsa,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else
Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine
The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day
Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks

Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks
Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail

Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station

Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿