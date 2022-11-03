Firms’ FX assets at $171 billion

ANKARA

Foreign exchange assests of non-financial companies declined by $260 million from July to $171.4 billion in August, data from the Central Bank have shown.

Liabilities of those companies, on the other hand, fell by $2.3 billion in the same period to $260.5 billion.

“Net foreign exchange deficit was $89.1 billion indicating a decrease of $2.02 million compared to July,” the Central Bank said.

On the asset side, deposits held by domestic banks decreased by $970 million, while export receivables and direct investments abroad increased by $446 million and $259 million, respectively.

“On the liability side; while domestic loans decreased by $4.3 billion, external loans -excluding trade credits- and import payables increased by $1.1 billion and $993 million, respectively,” the bank said.

Short-term external loans were down by $733 million, but longterm external loans increased by $1.3 billion over the same period.