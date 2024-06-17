Fire ravages İzmir's Çiçek Island

IZMIR

A devastating fire broke out on Çiçek Island near the western city of İzmir's Seferihisar district, reducing the entire area into ashes.

The blaze, which erupted in a grassy area with no settlements, quickly engulfed the entire island late on June 16.

Citizens from surrounding areas alerted the authorities, prompting the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry to dispatch firefighting teams to the scene. The fire was eventually extinguished.

During investigations on the island, authorities discovered that numerous animals had perished in the blaze.

In a related incident, another fire broke out in the forest area of İzmir's Aliağa district on June 17. Firefighting teams responded from both air and land and were continuing their efforts to control the flames as of last night.

The cause of this fire also remains unknown. Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to determine the origins of both fires.