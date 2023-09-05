Fire engulfs workplace, adjacent buildings in Istanbul

Firefighting teams are struggling to battle a massive fire that erupted in a two-story commercial establishment and further spread to three adjacent buildings in Istanbul, the local media has reported.

The fire, which broke out on the roof of a sports facility in the Ataşehir district on Sept. 5 for reasons yet to be determined, rapidly escalated with the influence of strong winds.

A large number of teams were dispatched to the scene from surrounding districts to extinguish the fire, while Istanbul Fire Brigade Chief Rezmi Albayrak informed that there were no individuals trapped inside the fire-hit workplace or the adjacent buildings.

Albayrak also reported that roads in the Ataşehir direction were closed to traffic as the teams engaged in ground-based combat with the flames.

“Black plumes of smoke are visible from various districts in Istanbul. The flames continue to burn with considerable intensity, and the sky is shrouded in smoke. Despite the rapid response of the teams, the fire has not yet been brought under control," Albayrak stated.

Albayrak added that the fire would likely be contained during the day.

