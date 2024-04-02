Fire engulfs night club in Istanbul, killing 25

ISTANBUL
A fire broke out on April 2 at a night club in a multi-story building in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, claiming the lives of 25 people and injuring 7 others.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. on April 2 during renovations at Masquerade, a nightclub located on the ground floor of a 16-story building in the Gayrettepe neighborhood, which was closed during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Local media reported that an explosion occurred near the stage during the renovation work, igniting a fire that quickly engulfed the club and filled the whole building with smoke, trapping those inside.

A large number of fire, medical and police teams were dispatched to the scene to rescue those trapped inside. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül stated that those who lost their lives were employees of the nightclub, which was not currently operational.

Gül said that the possibility of negligence during the renovations will also be examined, adding that the building had a license from 1987 and that it had been renewed twice.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

