Fire danger looms at Grand Bazaar due to infrastructure issues: Expert

ISTANBUL
The Grand Bazaar, one of Istanbul's most significant historical structures, has faced the danger of a possible large-scale fire due to inadequate and maintenance-needing infrastructure issues, especially electrical cables, an expert has warned.

"In historical structures, fire risk is an issue that must be thoroughly addressed. Since it can cause extensive damage to historical buildings, taking precautions against fires is crucial," expert Levent Yasa stated.

Reminding that restoration efforts have been ongoing at the Grand Bazaar for over two years, Yasa noted the roof has been completely repaired, and wastewater and clean water channels have been replaced, yet there remains a concern about the electrical cables, which are outside in a way that can come into contact with various materials.

"The electrical lines within historical buildings must be enclosed within steel pipes. Moreover, the components should be adequately shielded with protective materials to prevent any electrically induced fires," Yasa explained.

"Simultaneously, input from the local fire department is necessary to ensure that these interventions can be carried out without causing harm to the primary structure of the historical building or the valuable artworks and similar items inside."

Responding to the warnings, the Grand Bazaar's management clarified that cable bundles are only found in certain areas within the bazaar, adding that these will be organized as part of the ongoing restoration work.

