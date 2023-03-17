Fire breaks out at Amasra mine during dam removal works

BARTIN
During the removal of dams that were built following the mine blast last year in the northern province of Bartın’s Amasra district, a fire broke out as a result of a coal dust explosion on March 15.

On Oct. 14, 2022, 42 miners lost their lives and 10 were injured in the mine blast at Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s (TTK) Amasra Directorate. After the explosion, three dams were set up to extinguish the fire.

Since the methane gas values behind the dams installed at minus 250 level and minus 100 level of the mine reached normal levels, the teams went down to the mine on March 13.

A 30-person rescue team from TTK and a 10-person expert committee from the Mining Engineers Chamber descended to the minus 250 level by elevator and worked for two days to remove the concrete dam.

While doing so, a fire broke out on the evening of March 15 when coal dust set off an explosion behind the dam as methane gas levels rose.

The teams rebuilt the dams and evacuated the mine, while entrances were closed.

